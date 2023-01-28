'Disjointed': Nathan Jones delivers his verdict on Southampton's narrow FA Cup win against Blackpool

The Seasiders pushed their Premier League opponents all the way at the St Mary’s Stadium, delivering a display their 1,500 or so fans were hugely encouraged with.

As for Southampton, Jones was just relieved to get through after making eight changes to his team from the side that played Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup during the week.

“I’m happy that we’re through,” Jones told Southampton’s official website.

“For 60 odd minutes really, really happy. It’s difficult. There’s a lot of players there that haven’t played regularly.

“We made eight changes, bit more disjointed than we would have liked. I thought we controlled the game. It was 2-0 and with a little bit more quality we would have been further ahead.

“We created our own problems and that’s why at the end it was a bit tighter than what it was. We do silly things and when we do silly things they cost us because everything is costing us at the minute.

Saints boss Nathan Jones

“You have to treat the competition with respect. People like Joe Aribo haven’t played much, Ainsley (Maitland-Niles), Mislav (Orsic) hasn’t played so there’s a lot of players that hadn’t played a lot of minutes out there so they needed that.

“It’s disjointed. It’s not a regular flow in terms of playing together but we believe we have a squad capable of doing that.

“It’s just another win. That’s the important thing. We’ve got to be used to winning because as a club we haven’t been used to winning for a while.

“That’s the cup and that’s the beauty of this country. The cup games are tough. Lincoln made it really tough and sat in and made it really difficult. [Blackpool] tonight sat in for long periods and really came out and went for it with size and aggression when we were two up.