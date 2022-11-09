The Seasiders were without eight first-team players for Tuesday night’s sobering 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, while five others were named in the squad despite recently struggling with a sickness bug.

It resulted in a patched-up Blackpool side slumping to their third defeat on the spin, with no goals being scored during that torrid run either.

When asked to put his finger on what’s changed in recent weeks, Appleton said: “It’s not fitness levels, but the sickness bug hasn’t helped us and injuries haven’t helped us.

“We’ve got players playing all over the place at the minute and they’re having to do that, so they should be happy with the fact they’re getting an opportunity to play first and foremost.

“It might not be the position they’re familiar with, but they’re still professional footballers playing at this level and they should enjoy the challenge that comes with that.

“If you can’t enjoy the challenge, then you’ve got to question why you’re playing.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

“But it was a hard one for a few of the players, definitely, because there was just a mix of the disappointment of Saturday, yes Middlesbrough only drew on Saturday but they played ever so well, so for us to go behind with their first real attack deflated a lot of the players.”

Grant Ward was one of those players having to play out of position on Tuesday night, filling in at right-back in the absence of Callum Connolly who missed out through suspension.

The midfielder only returned from a 17-month lay-off at the weekend in Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.

The 27-year-old endured a torrid night against Middlesbrough, although he was far from being the only one.

“It’s not ideal at all, but options were pretty limited in that area,” Appleton added.

“He gave it a go, he gave it his best shot, but it was obviously a difficult night for him.

“The reality is he put his body in a position at times where he was playing for the football club.

