Simply no excuses for Blackpool’s sobering defeat to Middlesbrough, injury and illness crisis or not

It’s fair to say expectations heading into the game weren’t particularly high to begin with, but what transpired still fell miles below what we come to expect from this Blackpool side. Injury and illness crisis or not.

As the rain lashed down on my way to Bloomfield Road, I’d be lying if I said the thought of a postponement not being the worst thing in the world didn’t cross my mind. AFC Fylde’s game eight miles down the road didn’t make it, after all.

That’s just where we’re at right now. Michael Appleton’s players are absolutely goosed and the World Cup break can’t come soon enough.

No excuses

But that’s not to make excuses for this performance, because it’s as bad a display as we’ve seen this season. Up there with the defeats to Rotherham and Hull and arguably worse.

Had the Seasiders stuck in there for 50, 60 or 70 minutes and then been overrun in the final stages when tiredness hit, that would have been one thing.

Michael Appleton's face says it all

But the hosts were off it right from the start. We’re talking about simple misplaced passes, some as short as five or 10 yards, and the 4-3-3 system was wide open and asking to be played through from start to finish.

If anything, Blackpool should be pleased it ended 3-0, because on the weight of chances Middlesbrough could, and perhaps should have run it six or seven. That’s not hyperbole, either.

That’s not to take anything away from Michael Carrick’s side, by the way, because it is possible for one side to be dreadful and the other to be very good.

The visitors were organised in their shape in the rare moments Blackpool did keep the ball for longer than three or four passes but on the ball they were patient at the right times and penetrative at others.

Chris Maxwell remonstrates with referee Jeremy Simpson after conceding the contentious penalty

In Isaiah Jones they have a wonderful, young talent who gave Dom Thompson a horrid night. He was far from the only one though, it was across the board.

Desperate displays

In fact, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates were arguably the only two to come away with any sort of credit, and even then that’s pushing it because we’re just talking about doing the basics here, running for the cause and at least having a bit of a go.

But Chris Maxwell in goal endured a difficult night, raising questions once again why exactly Dan Grimshaw was dropped in the first place.

Sonny Carey at least showed a willingness to get forward and put himself about

In his defence, it was never a penalty that led to Boro’s second, but he had already been at fault for the first by showing hesitancy, initially coming off his line before retreating, causing uncertainty among the two centre halves in front of him.

The away side looked to capitalise on his lack of control in the six-yard box too, slinging in corners right on top of him on a regular occurrence. Blackpool were lucky a goal or two didn’t come via that avenue, because they never looked comfortable.

I like Maxwell, he’s still a good goalkeeper. But he’s been responsible for more goals now than Grimshaw ever was during his apparent error-strewn start to the season, which just wasn’t the case.

In front of him, Marvin Ekpiteta had another night to forget. He was clumsy on the ball from start to finish and gave the referee an opportunity to award Middlesbrough’s contentious penalty when he made a hash of an overhit Grant Ward backpass, which allowed Marcus Forss the chance to take the ball past the onrushing Maxwell before crumpling in a heap on the floor without any contact being made.

Ward endured a torrid night at right-back as well, but in his defence he shouldn’t be anywhere near that position to begin with. But needs must at this moment in time.

No positives

Substitute Shayne Lavery shows his dejection at the full-time whistle

However hard you look, there are no positives to find. No redeeming features whatsoever.

The only saving grace is that Wigan didn’t win at Coventry, otherwise Appleton’s side would find themselves in the bottom three heading to the DW Stadium on Saturday for their final game before the break. What a big game that has now become, by the way.

And Ben Mansford and co can crow about referees all they like, and rightly so in some regards, but if it wasn’t for the failure of goal-line technology at Huddersfield in September the Seasiders would be two points off bottom spot. Are the alarm bells ringing yet?

And yet it’s such a confusing picture because it was only a couple of weeks ago Blackpool claimed back-to-back wins and were looking up the table, not downwards.

But if we’re being truthful with ourselves, this is going to be a long, hard season for the men in tangerine. If they escape relegation by a point it’s likely to be considered job done.

I’ll go back to the word I used at the start of this piece, that’s a sobering thought.

This was yet another example of Blackpool failing to turn up in a midweek affair, because it’s now one win in eight in league and cup.

But the concerns of the fanbase go well beyond that. They’re rightly concerned about their beloved club maintaining their divisional status and at this moment in time, it’s hard to disagree with them.

The Seasiders voted with their feet last night, heading for the exits as soon as the third goal went in. Again, it’s hard to blame them. The home ends were largely deserted come the final whistle, but even then the boos were loud and clear come full-time.