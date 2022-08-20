'I'd have snapped your hand off': Michael Appleton assesses Blackpool's start to the season ahead of Burnley derby
Michael Appleton admits he would have “snapped your hand off” for Blackpool’s points return after four games.
While Appleton believes his side should be sat on even more points, he remains happy with how things have gone so far.
Most Popular
-
1
Michael Appleton comments on reports linking Blackpool with Leicester City striker George Hirst
-
2
Michael Appleton confirms expected return dates for Blackpool midfield duo Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini
-
3
Finances 'not an issue' at Burnley according to Blackpool boss Michael Appleton
-
4
Leicester City striker linked with Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth primed for Championship loan
-
5
Who will solve the midfield conundrum? How Blackpool could line-up against Burnley
“We should have more points, but if you had told me at the start of the season we’d have six points after four games I’d have snapped your hand off,” he said ahead of today’s trip to Turf Moor.
“Now, if people think that’s negative then you need to live in the real world, sit in my chair and stand in my shoes in training every single day.
“If you look at how the actual games have gone, clearly we deserved to take something from the Swansea game. We didn’t and that’s football.
“So far after four games, for what we are and what we’re about, it’s a decent enough return.
“If we keep doing this, we will be fine. I’ll take it.”
Looking ahead to today’s derby against Burnley, Appleton added: “I have to say I’ve been impressed watching them.
“We played Swansea who are a side that like to dominate the ball and the stats tell us Burnley do that even better. They pass the ball quicker and in those areas that’s something we have to be mindful of and respectful of.
“We know what we’re up against, we know what we’ve got a tough ask. But you can tell our players are really looking forward to it because they’re buoyant after our result in midweek.”