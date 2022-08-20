'I'd have snapped your hand off': Michael Appleton assesses Blackpool's start to the season ahead of Burnley derby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Appleton believes his side should be sat on even more points, he remains happy with how things have gone so far.

“We should have more points, but if you had told me at the start of the season we’d have six points after four games I’d have snapped your hand off,” he said ahead of today’s trip to Turf Moor.

“Now, if people think that’s negative then you need to live in the real world, sit in my chair and stand in my shoes in training every single day.

“If you look at how the actual games have gone, clearly we deserved to take something from the Swansea game. We didn’t and that’s football.

“So far after four games, for what we are and what we’re about, it’s a decent enough return.

Michael Appleton's side have won two and lost two so far this season

“If we keep doing this, we will be fine. I’ll take it.”

Looking ahead to today’s derby against Burnley, Appleton added: “I have to say I’ve been impressed watching them.

“We played Swansea who are a side that like to dominate the ball and the stats tell us Burnley do that even better. They pass the ball quicker and in those areas that’s something we have to be mindful of and respectful of.