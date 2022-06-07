Ian Holloway reveals bizarre reason why he missed bombshell news of Neil Critchley's Blackpool departure

Appearing on talkSPORT this morning, the former Pool boss revealed he’s been building a pond in his back garden so missed last week’s bombshell exit as a result.

News of Critchley’s surprise decision to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa came as a complete shock to Holloway when he was informed by presenter Sam Matterface.

“I nearly fell off my chair when you told me this morning,” Holloway said.

“I’ve been building a pond in my back garden so I missed the news. But wow.

“I follow what Critch has done, he’s done a fantastic job and it’s the knowledge of the young players coming through, that’s what everyone is looking at. You need to have great understanding of these young fellows.

“I’m absolutely gutted for the Blackpool supporters because I think he was doing a fantastic job.

“On a personal note, congratulations to him if he feels that’s a step-up for him, so good luck to him. Financially he’s going to be much better off because the money in the Premier League is ridiculous.

“Blackpool had the parachute payments but they’re not there anymore, they’re all gone. But they’re building and growing and I feel for them, because it was a great fit I felt.”

When Matterface cheekily enquired if he would be interested in a surprise return to Bloomfield Road, Holloway quickly shot down the suggestion.

“Nah, not anymore,” he said.

“You can never say it’s all over but I just feel the energy a manager needs these days, the way the game is changing, I could help a younger one part-time, talking to them and helping them with my experience and doing bits and pieces. But to do the main job?

“To go all the way up there again, which is like five or six hours away from my grandchildren, I’m not sure that would be right for me and I’m not sure they’d want me anyway.

“I do miss it, I miss the camaraderie, but I don’t miss the moaning if you haven’t picked a player.”

Holloway, Matterface and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook went on to discuss the names in the frame for Blackpool’s vacancy, including Cheltenham Town’s boss Michael Duff.

The discussion centred around the current trend of appointing up-and-coming young coaches, something Blackpool are likely to repeat having brought in Critchley last time.

“I think it’s their turn,” Holloyway said.

“The next generation need to come in with their ideas to move the game forward with their energy.

“Duffy is a fantastic fella. I’m not sure if he’s in the running for Burnley at all?”