Latest on Blackpool’s managerial search as Bolton Wanderers and Derby County men enter the frame

The Seasiders have been left without a number one after Critchley’s shock decision to depart Bloomfield Road to link up with former Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

As for his successor, Mansford says the club will take their time with the appointment to ensure they get the right man through the door.

The Seasiders will now begin to work their way through a shortlist of names, as alluded to by Pool’s chief executive during yesterday’s interview.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the post, with speculation ramping up over the last couple of days.

Here’s the main names in the frame as it stands:

Liam Rosenior is currently number two to Wayne Rooney at Derby County

Michael Duff

BBC Gloucestershire reported yesterday that Cheltenham Town have granted Blackpool permission to speak to their manager. The club later released a statement confirming they’d granted an unnamed Championship club - widely believed to be Blackpool - and Barnsley to speak to their number one. It’s believed Barnsley are also thought to be considering Neil Warnock and Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for their vacancy. Duff won the League Two title during the 2020/21 season and comfortably kept the Robins in the third tier last season, finishing in 15th - achieving the club’s highest ever finish in their history. Cheltenham have offered Duff a new deal to stay on improved terms, but want the matter settled "as early as possible".

Ian Evatt

Given ‘Evo’s’ previous Blackpool links, it was no surprise to see the Bolton Wanderers man shoot straight to the top of the bookies’ odds as soon as Critchley’s departure was announced. Reliable journalist Alan Nixon reported on Monday the Seasiders are interested in their former player, who has impressed with both Barrow and current club Bolton, who are expected to challenge for promotion from League One next season. It’s understood Evatt would entertain a conversation with Blackpool’s hierarchy, but there are other factors at play which make a move unlikely at this moment in time.

Dean Holden

This one seems a bit more left field and more unlikely than some of the others. Holden is currently number two to Michael O’Neill at Stoke City but hasn’t exactly impressed on the two occasions he has worked as manager at both Oldham Athletic and Bristol City. This one is likely to be agent talk and a case of getting his name out there more than anything else.

Liam Rosenior