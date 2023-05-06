'I think so': Blackpool's interim boss teases youth involvement in Norwich City dead rubber

Blackpool’s interim boss has already handed game time to development squad striker Brad Holmes off the bench in each of the club’s last three games.

Alex Lankshear has also travelled with the squad and joined in with the warm-up while Rob Apter is also on the fringes.

Given Blackpool’s relegation has already been confirmed, the trip to Carrow Road on Monday could provide Dobbie with a priceless opportunity to test the youngsters at Championship level.

When asked if that could be the case, Dobbie replied: “I think so. There won’t be too many changes because we want to do a professional job, but we’ll see how the game goes to see if we can have a look at a few of the younger ones who are going to be here next season.

“I think quite a few of them (are ready). I’ve coached them all year and I’ve enjoyed getting to know them. They’ve come on a long way and we’ve had a successful season with the development squad.

“Dropping down to League One might give them a better opportunity.

Holmes has come off the bench in each of Blackpool's last three games

“There’s a full team there and they’ve made real strides on the training field. Brad has been fantastic, you’ve got Rob Apter there, Alex Lankshear has been excellent as well, but I could name the whole squad really.

“From the day I came in until to this day, they’ve been fantastic so let’s see what happens with them.”

With Blackpool’s relegation already confirmed and Norwich City unable to reach the Championship play-offs, neither side has anything to play for on the final day.

But despite that, Dobbie is still taking this game as seriously as any other.

“It does matter because there will be fans travelling there,” he said.

“As I said to the boys in the dressing room on Friday night, we’ve still got a job to do. We want to go to Norwich, put on a performance and hopefully get the three points.