'I know my game can be frustrating': Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu vows there's more to come at Blackpool

The winger began the season in impressive form, scoring three times in his first eight league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he’s since failed to find the back of the net and has found himself out of the starting line-up as a result, resulting in him missing out on a place in Canada’s World Cup squad.

But at the age of 20, time is still on Corbeanu’s side as the Canadian looks to impress his parent club Wolves.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far,” he told the club’s official preview show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming here in the summer, I wanted to get experience playing in the Championship and that’s exactly what I’ve done. So far, so good.

“It’s been positive, but I’m looking to improve and keep getting game time here and try and help the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corbeanu has three goals and one assist to his name so far this season

Despite Corbeanu’s positive outlook on his loan spell, he knows there are areas of his game where he needs to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the wide man has already been among the goals, he only has one assist to his name and end product is certainly something that needs working upon.

“It’s been good to get a few goals under my belt, but I think there’s a lot more to come from myself,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking to create more than I’m currently doing. I know my game can be almost frustrating at times because I’ll beat a player then people are expecting the final bit, so I know that’s something I need to work on and get better at.

“I think it’s something that will come with time. The only way is up from here but so far it’s been a positive season for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve gone up a level. I was in League One last season (with MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday) but now I’m in the Championship and I think I’ve fared quite well in this league. I’ve shown I can play at this level and do well here.