Blackpool and Wolves man Theo Corbeanu discovers if he's made Canada's World Cup squad

It was hoped both Corbeanu and Kenny Dougall would feature at this winter’s tournament, but neither have made the cut for their respective nations.

Had either of them featured, they would have become Blackpool’s first participant at a World Cup since Alan Ball in 1966.

Corbeanu misses out despite being a regular feature in John Herdman’s squads over the past year or so, scoring twice in his first seven caps.

But the winger has had limited game time over recent weeks for Blackpool, which may have cost him a place at the tournament.

Former Chelsea man Ike Ugbo, now with French side Troyes, has been given the nod ahead of Corbeanu for one of the forward roles.

Corbeanu, on loan from Wolves, has otherwise made 19 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side this season, scoring three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corbeanu won't get the chance to represent Canada at this year's World Cup

Dougall, meanwhile, was omitted from the Australian squad despite regularly featuring during their qualifying campaign.

However, the writing was on the wall for Dougall when he was omitted from the Socceroo’s setup for their back-to-back friendlies against New Zealand in September.

On the plus side for Appleton, the duo will now get the opportunity to rest ahead of Blackpool’s return on Saturday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship now breaks for a month for the beginning of the World Cup, returning once the group stage and last-16 ties have been played.