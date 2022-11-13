18 fan pictures as around 4,000 Blackpool fans make the trip to DW Stadium for Wigan Athletic clash
Around 4,000 Blackpool fans made the short trip to the DW Stadium yesterday for the Championship clash against Wigan Athletic.
Unfortunately the Seasiders came away empty-handed as the 10 men slumped to a 2-1 defeat.
The result sees them drop into the bottom three following a fourth consecutive loss.
Did you make the trip to the DW? If so, see if you can spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures...
Page 1 of 5