Hull City planning for bumper festive crowds against Blackpool and Sunderland

The Tigers, who are now led by Blackpool’s former managerial candidate Liam Rosenior, are planning for some bumper crowds over the festive period.

Rosenior’s men host Sunderland on Saturday, December 17 in their last game before Christmas before taking on Michael Appleton’s side in their traditional Boxing Day clash.

Sunderland have been given 2,000 tickets, while Blackpool’s allocation has yet to be announced.

Hull fans can watch both games for £34 (£17 per game) or as little as £4.50 for children aged between two and 10 years of age, while youngsters between 11 and 15 will cost £11 for the pair.

The club’s ticket prices have been lauded this season, with adult membership prices effectively costing just over £13 per game, while youngsters between the ages of two and 10 are free in some areas.

That accessible approach to pricing has seen crowds rise significantly this season with the club averaging 16,899 so far this term up from 12,888 a year ago.

The Seasiders make the trip to the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day

Hull also boasted their first 20,000-plus league crowd for the first time in more than five years against Sheffield United in early September.

Speaking about their festive schedule, chief commercial officer Joe Clutterbrook reissued Hull’s desire to make matches ‘as affordable as possible’.

“Christmas is always an expensive time so it made sense for us to put this offer together,” Clutterbrook said.

