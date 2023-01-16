News you can trust since 1873
How the Championship relegation fight is predicted to play out for Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic

Blackpool’s long wait for a league victory continued on Saturday with a defeat to promotion-chasing Watford.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
The Seasiders succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Vicarage Road, with both goals coming in the final 20 minutes of a fairly even and drab affair.

It leaves Michael Appleton’s side rooted inside the Championship’s bottom three, but now three points adrift of safety.

It also follows a miserable run of form in the league which sees them winless in their last 10 outings.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are now predicted to be relegated.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in 22nd, one place above their current position but still not enough to secure survival.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 48 points, level on points with Rotherham United and with an identical goal difference – but it’s the Millers who are expected to stay up by the skin of their teeth.

Michael Appleton's side are now without a win in their last 10 games

Wigan Athletic, who have won just one of their last 14 games, which came against Blackpool, are predicted to finish bottom, while Huddersfield Town have also been picked to finish in the bottom three.

Should Blackpool finish 48 points, it will be 12 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 49 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 92 (+37)

Sheffield United 87 (+33)

----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 74 (+17)

West Brom 73 (+17)

Watford 72 (+10)

Millwall 71 (+11)

----------------------------------------

Norwich City 69 (+13)

Swansea City 69 (+9)

Luton Town 68 (+7)

Coventry City 64 (+3)

Blackburn Rovers 64 (-10)

Sunderland 63 (+6)

QPR 63 (-3)

Reading 61 (-10)

Preston 60 (-10)

Bristol City 58 (-1)

Stoke City 57 (-7)

Birmingham City 56 (-7)

Hull City 55 (-18)

Cardiff City 51 (-14)

Rotherham United 48 (-19)

----------------------------------------

Blackpool 48 (-19)

Huddersfield Town 47 (-17)

Wigan Athletic 45 (-28)

