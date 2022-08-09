How Michael Appleton is approaching Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie against Barrow

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this evening looking to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday.

Pete Wild’s League Two side provide the opposition in the first round of the Carabao Cup, giving Appleton the opportunity to rest some players and hand some much-needed minutes to others.

Loanees Charlie Patino and Theo Corbeanu could be handed first starts in tangerine while the likes of Jordan Thorniley, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery will be out to stake a claim.

“I’m quite happy (to be playing this cup tie) because there are a few players that need games and a few players that need a rest,” Pool’s head coach said.

“When I say rest, some of them have played a lot in pre-season and we’ve had two tough games.

“We want to progress in the cup and we want to win games, because winning games gives you a fantastic mentality to have.

Michael Appleton will be looking for a reaction from his players after Saturday's disappointment against Stoke City

“We’ll be going into the game trying to win it.”

The Seasiders were knocked out at the second round stage of the competition last season, beating Middlesbrough in their first game before coming unstuck against fellow North East opposition in Sunderland.

While Appleton’s primary objective is to preserve Blackpool’s Championship status this season, he also has his eyes on a cup run.

“We want to win the game,” he said.

“I’ve got a reasonable record in cup competitions and I’ve always played to win them and Tuesday night will be no different. We will be trying to win the game.

“I know what it’s like in the first round of the cup, there will be plenty of shocks up and down the country and I just hope we’re not one of them.”

Barrow have enjoyed a strong start to their League Two campaign under new boss Wild, who joined from Halifax Town during the summer.