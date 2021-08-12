Yes it's only the Carabao Cup, but this was special: Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool's scintillating win against Middlesbrough

The tone was set right from the off and, if we’re being honest, the Seasiders never looked back.

The three-goal winning margin was deserved and comfortable, but it could and probably should have been four or five, such was Blackpool’s domination.

With 21 attempts on goal to Middlesbrough’s three, this really could have been anything.

I must admit, I never thought I’d come across another forward that works as hard or closes down as ferociously as Jerry Yates. But somehow the Seasiders have managed to unearth one in Lavery.

The Northern Irishman has only played two games for his new club but he’s already a firm fans’ favourite, having scored in both games.

It helps when you come off the bench to score on your debut with virtually the last kick of the game, as the striker did at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

But the former Linfield man was thrown in from the start against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and boy did he make an impression.

Without wanting to get too carried away, the 22-year-old has all the hallmarks of a special, special talent.

That’s not to say this was all about Lavery though, because the men in tangerine were supreme from back to front.

Daniel Grimshaw was calm and composed with the ball at his feet on his first competitive start, Oliver Casey and Marvin Ekpiteta fitted in seamlessly in the centre of defence, Kenny Dougall looked like he’d never been away on his return from injury, Sonny Carey looked every inch a Championship player and not a youngster plucked from non-league and Josh Bowler was simply unplayable over on the wing.

The only thing lacking from Bowler’s scintillating display was a goal, which he richly deserved. As first starts go, I can’t think of many better.

It does feel a little unfair picking out individuals though, because Neil Critchley’s side were excellent across the board. Even the substitutes had a major impact.

The football Blackpool played was a joy to behold, too. The hosts carved through the Middlesbrough side with ease at times, especially in the first-half.

But this wasn’t passing football for the sake of passing football. The Seasiders would often mix things up, playing diagonal balls for the likes of Bowler and Lavery to run onto, which kept Neil Warnock’s side guessing.

In one instance, Pool would entice Boro onto them with patient build-up from the back. The next, the visitors would turn and have to deal with a pinpoint crossfield pass.

As soon as gaps emerged in midfield, a forward ball would be executed perfectly. This was the exact opposite of slow and ponderous ‘tiki-taka’ football, this was incisive, direct, entertaining yet, most importantly, effective.

The hosts ought to have already run away with it by the time Callum Connolly gave them a deserved lead on the half-hour mark, slamming home his first goal for the club past former Seasider Joe Lumley after Bowler’s low free-kick had been blocked.

Chances, clear-cut ones, too, continued to come and go, but the Seasiders didn’t panic. They got their reward late on when Lavery got the goal he deserved with a typical striker’s finish before Keshi Anderson put the game to bed for good with a moment of genius. Or a fortuitous flick, I’ll let you be the judge.

The doubters among you will say this was ‘only’ the Carabao Cup and Pool were facing a weakened Boro side.

Yes, Warnock made nine changes, but the Seasiders made seven.

In Lumley, Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Sam Morsy, the Teesside outfit had plenty of Championship experience at their disposal.

They also handed a debut to Martin Payero, a recent signing that has just returned from the Olympics where he featured for Argentina. These were no mugs.

But Boro were simply swept away, failing to even muster a shot on target. They had no answer to Blackpool’s domination.

It was some way to mark the return of Bloomfield Road to full capacity with no restrictions and the atmosphere the Pool fans created didn’t disappoint.

There was a poignant moment in the wake of Connolly’s opener where Critchley, hands in pockets, turned to his left from the touchline and literally stared at the North Stand for a good 20, if not 30 seconds.

Pool’s head coach was simply taking it in, savouring a moment he’s not been able to witness anywhere near enough since taking the hotseat in March 2020.

Help produce more performances like this, it’ll be a near weekly occurrence.