Neil Critchley left delighted as Blackpool beat Middlesbrough in comprehensive fashion in the Carabao Cup

Neil Critchley says Blackpool’s scintillating display against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup is exactly the type of performance he wants to see from his side.

The Seasiders saw off Neil Warnock’s men in comprehensive fashion, easing into the second round thanks to goals from Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pool will now reunite with last season’s loan star Elliot Embleton in the second round after being drawn to face Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

“I thought we were magnificent tonight from start to finish - everything we want from a Blackpool team was there on show,” Critchley said.

“We built the game from the back well, which got us control of the game early on. That enabled us to get into some really good situations on the pitch that we capitalised on.

“Being 1-0 up at half-time didn’t flatter us and if I’m being honest, being 3-0 up at full-time didn’t flatter us either. The only criticism I had is that we had some wayward finishing, because we could have scored one or two more goals.

A delighted Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“But to keep a clean sheet with making numerous changes and handing first starts to some players and giving time to some others who haven’t had minutes in pre-season, I couldn’t be more happier with the performance.

“We’re thankfully into the hat for the next round.”

After a dominant first-half display, Pool edged their noses in front just after the hour-mark when Connolly smashed home after Josh Bowler’s free-kick had been blocked.

“I was right behind it so I knew it was in as soon as it left his foot,” Critchley added.

“When he was growing up at Everton he played in different positions and he used to play in midfield a little bit.

“If you remember Carlisle in pre-season, he played in midfield in the second-half and he hit one just over on his left foot. He then hit the post against Bristol City on Saturday and he scored tonight.

“He has a habit of the ball falling for him in the box and he can finish off both feet. He attacks well in the box and is a threat from his headers as well.

“It’s not a surprise he scored, it was a great strike from him.”

The standout performers on the night for the Seasiders were Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler, who built on their promising displays off the bench against Bristol City at the weekend.

Lavery, who rescued a point for the Seasiders at Ashton Gate on Saturday, made it two in two with another well-taken finish.

Critchley said: “It was a proper goalscorer’s goal, wasn’t it?

“He used his body well, nudged someone out of the way and he got a shot off in a fraction of a second and it caught the goalkeeper out.

“It caught me out as well as I wasn’t really expecting it. He just turned, he didn’t even need to look as he knew where the goal was and he just hits it.

“He was a massive threat all night and the supporters definitely appreciated his performance.”

While Lavery was superb from start to finish, earning a standing ovation after being withdrawn 10 minutes from time, the standout performer was arguably Bowler.

The winger was a constant thorn in Middlesbrough’s side on his first start in tangerine and came close on multiple occasions.

“He was a massive threat all game,” Critchley said.

“He tired a little bit towards the end of the second half, which he said and is understandable.

“He had Covid and he’s not had the minutes into his legs, so he will benefit from that massively.

“He was a real thorn in their team and at times he was unplayable. The only thing missing from his performance was a goal, because he was terrific.”