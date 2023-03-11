How Blackpool line-up against Bristol City as ex-Cardiff City man returns
Mick McCarthy has made just one change to his Blackpool’s side for today’s early kick-off against Bristol City.
Gary Madine comes back into the side in place of Kenny Dougall, who drops down to the bench.
Dougall is one yellow card away from picking up a suspension. Under FA rules, players that are shown 10 yellow cards up to and including the 37th EFL league match will be hit with a two-match ban.
Madine partners Jerry Yates in attack, which sees Sonny Carey drop back into midfield alongside Callum Connolly.
Keshi Anderson doesn’t make the squad despite making his return for the development squad in midweek, where he played 60 minutes against Preston.
Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda both miss out again.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.
Bristol City, like the Seasiders, are also without a host of players through injury.
They make two changes to their side from their midweek goalless draw against Huddersfield Town.
McCarthy’s side will be desperate to build on last weekend’s impressive result against Burnley, where they held the league leaders to a deserved goalless draw.
Ahead of the televised lunchtime kick-off, Blackpool sit six points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining.
TEAMS
Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Pring, Dasilva, King, Scott, Weimann, Sykes, Wells, Mehmeti
Subs: Haikin, Wilson, Wood, Taylor-Clarke, Bell, Francois, Cornick
Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Thompson, Connolly, Carey, Bowler, Garbutt, Yates, Madine
Subs: Grimshaw, Husband, Lyons, Dougall, Patino, Rogers, Hamilton
Referee: Darren Bond