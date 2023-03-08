Blackpool duo walking suspension tightrope ahead of 37-game cut-off point

Both Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly are close to triggering an automatic suspension for the amount of bookings they’ve received this season.

Under FA rules, players that are shown 10 yellow cards up to and including the 37th EFL league match will be hit with a two-match ban.

The Seasiders have currently played 35 league games.

Dougall has been shown nine yellow cards so far this season, while Connolly has been handed eight.

Both players have already been hit with suspensions this season – Dougall missing the home game against Watford after being shown five bookings, while Connolly was absent for the FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest after being sent off against Sunderland.

The Seasiders have struggled with discipline this season and sit bottom of the Championship’s Fair Play table.

However it’s been red cards, rather than yellow, that has been the problem, with nine dismissals handed down to them, five more than any other side in the second tier.

But when it comes to bookings, they’ve only accumulated 59, a record only bettered by West Brom (53) and Cardiff City (58) and matched by QPR.

Swansea City have been shown the most yellow cards with 79, one more than Preston North End.

The cut-off points for suspension (source: Essential Information for Players 2022/23)

5 yellow cards, up to and including 19 EFL league matches – one-match ban

10 yellow cards, up to and including 37 EFL league match – two-match ban

15 yellow cards, last day of the season prior to play-off games – three-match ban

20 yellow cards, last day of the season prior to play-off games – automatic suspension/sanction, as determined by a regulatory commission

Number of yellow cards shown to Blackpool players

Kenny Dougall - 9

Callum Connolly - 8

Dom Thompson - 7

Charlie Patino - 6

Gary Madine - 4

Jerry Yates - 4

James Husband - 3

Jordan Thorniley - 3

Marvin Ekpiteta - 3

Ian Poveda - 2

Jordan Gabriel - 2

Shayne Lavery - 2

Dan Grimshaw - 1

Jake Beesley - 1

Luke Garbutt - 1

