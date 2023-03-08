Mick McCarthy addresses Blackpool's striker conundrum ahead of Bristol City clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine, Blackpool’s only other fit and available number nine, started on the bench against the Clarets despite McCarthy mulling over playing two up front.

While the 32-year-old played in Blackpool’s previous game against Reading, he also suffered a niggling hamstring issue and is having to be managed.

Instead, Sonny Carey played just off Yates while Madine started on the bench, before replacing Yates late into the game.

McCarthy has been given a conundrum in the forward department given Shayne Lavery is likely to remain sidelined until mid-April, while Jake Beesley is also out for the rest of the season.

When asked about the importance of managing the fitness of his two fit strikers, McCarthy said: “It’s very important.

“I thought about playing the two of them up front but I explained to Gaz we’ve only got two centre forwards and they’re both coming back from hamstring issues, so the last thing I needed was them two playing together and maybe one of them or both of them breaking down.

“It worked well. Sonny Carey did really well off Jerry.