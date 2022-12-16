How Blackpool have dealt with the freezing conditions ahead of their trip to Cardiff City
Blackpool have trained on a 4G pitch this week to help them in their preparations for this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.
It comes as freezing conditions continue to hit the UK with temperature plummeting to as low as -5℃ in Blackpool on Thursday.
The Bluebirds, meanwhile, have trained at their stadium at times this week rather than their training ground.
“It’s been challenging, there’s no doubt about it. It’s been a challenge for everyone up and down the country,” head coach Michael Appleton said.
“But we’ve managed to get as much stuff done as we possibly can on the pitch without being too affected.
“Thursday was probably more of a challenge than the rest of the week because of the drop in temperature, but we managed to train on a 4G so we were quite fortunate.
“I don’t think there’s been any scientific proof whether it’s a danger to the players in terms of injury and all that. It’s clearly slightly firmer but the reality is at this time of the year the pitches you’re going to be playing on are going to be firmer anyway.
“If anything, I told the players it might actually be good preparation for what we’re about to play on against Cardiff.
“Psychologically you can allow it to affect the way you think but ultimately I don’t think there’s any proof.”
The Seasiders head into the game looking for a first win in six after ending a run of four straight defeats with a goalless draw against Birmingham City last weekend.
Appleton’s men do have an extra incentive on Saturday though knowing they can leapfrog their opponents with a victory.
Mark Hudson’s side, who drew 2-2 away to Stoke City last weekend, sit in 20th place and just two points ahead of Blackpool.
“It will be a tough challenge,” Appleton said.
“I hope we can make it nervous for them at home but they’re a very good side in possession, they move the ball quite well.
“Out of possession I think they can be asked questions but they will probably be saying the same thing about us, so it should make for a good game.”