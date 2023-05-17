'Honour and privilege': Chris Maxwell opens up on emotional Blackpool departure
Chris Maxwell has bid an emotional goodbye to Blackpool following the end of his three-and-a-half year spell at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders haven’t exercised the 12-month option in Maxwell’s contract, meaning he’s due to move on alongside the likes of Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.
The 32-year-old made 114 appearances for the club and captained the side to promotion via the League One play-offs during the 2020/21 campaign.
Maxwell made 31 appearances this season as he battled it out with Dan Grimshaw for the number one spot.
“It’s been an honour and a privilege to represent such an amazing football club, but now is the time for both myself and the club to part ways,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs over the past three-and-a-half years, but on the whole this has been an amazing journey that I look back on with real pride.
“Collectively we have created some really happy memories over the years. That day at Wembley in May 2021 is one myself and my family will cherish for a long time and to captain the side to promotion in the best possible way is without a doubt one of the standout moments in my career.
“Having lived in the area for a number of years now, it has been a humbling experience representing the town and all of the fans.
“I genuinely wish everyone at the football club all the very best for the future and thank everyone for the wonderful support. UTMP!”