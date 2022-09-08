'He's a big loss': Theo Corbeanu addresses how Blackpool can replace Josh Bowler

Bowler’s absence wasn’t keenly felt at the weekend as Corbeanu scored the winning goal in Blackpool’s 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Canadian knows full well how much of a loss Bowler will be to Michael Appleton’s side, given the wide man’s contribution already this season with two goals in his opening seven games.

But Corbeanu, who has scored three goals himself in his last four games, says it’s down to him, Ian Poveda, Jerry Yates and others to make sure Blackpool are still effective in the final third of the pitch.

“He was a huge player, everyone knows his ability,” Corbeanu told The Gazette. “In my opinion he was one of the most talented players in the league.

“He’s also a great guy in the changing room, so he’s a big loss.

Josh Bowler left Bloomfield Road on deadline day

“But it’s time for the other attacking players, such as myself, Ian, Jez, the list goes on, to step up now and get as many goals and assists as we can.”

Bowler’s deadline day move to the City Ground didn’t come as a huge surprise given their interest in the former Everton man for the past two transfer windows.

However, what many people didn’t see coming was Bowler linking up with Olympiacos, where he’s now a teammate of former Real Madrid star Marcelo and will be participating in the Europa League.

Corbeanu was as surprised as the rest of us, but he wishes Bowler well with his intriguing new chapter of his life.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but it’s a great move for him,” he said.

“It’s a big move to Nottingham Forest and I’m sure he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

Bowler could make his Olympiacos debut today for their opening Europa League group game away to French side Nantes.