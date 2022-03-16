'Here's to the next 100': Blackpool's crunch clash against Sheffield United marks a century of games for Neil Critchley

Pool’s head coach will be hoping to cap off the milestone with another important win that would put his side right in the race for the Championship play-offs.

Tonight’s opponents currently occupy the final spot in the top six, six points ahead of the Seasiders.

Should Blackpool claim a fourth straight victory, it will set up a tantalising final nine games of the campaign.

Three points would also make it 45 wins for Critchley from the century of games he’s taken charge of since taking over in March 2020.

“100 games fly-by and go so quickly,” Critchley reflected to The Gazette.

“It will be fantastic if we can get three points because that’s the most important thing, because we just want to keep moving forward.

“Me getting to 100 games is irrelevant really. It does fly-by though and go very quickly.

“Here’s to the next 100.”

The Seasiders could have Jordan Thorniley back available for selection tonight after the defender missed Saturday’s win against Swansea City through illness.

Critchley’s comments about Thorniley’s absence caused some debate after the game at the weekend.

When asked by The Gazette if the defender was missing as a result of the neck/shoulder spasm he suffered in the win against Stoke City, Critchley said that wasn’t the case.

“He was in contention, yes, so make of that what you will,” Critchley said.

Critchley went on to suggest he had players “cry off” on the morning of the Swansea game as a bout of illness ran rampant through the squad.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, Critchley has revealed Thorniley was one of those players to suffer with the bug but is now feeling much better.

When asked if the centre-back is available for tonight, Critchley told The Gazette: “I’m hoping so.

“It wasn’t anything to do with the injury he suffered at Stoke last week, he was one of the players suffering at the back end of the week with illness.