That’s according to Match of the Day pundit Dion Dublin, who was surprised by Blackpool’s poor defensive wall that allowed a first-half free-kick from Romain Perraud fly through them for Southampton’s opening goal.

It proved to be a decisive moment in the game as Blackpool suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in their fourth round tie at St Mary’s, despite producing an encouraging performance in McCarthy’s first game in charge.

“There’s a couple of things that will anger him, because his team did so well and they had a proper go,” Dublin said.

“But a couple of little things that you should be able to do…you should be able to stand in a wall and let the ball hit you. As much as it’s very uncomfortable…

“They’re lucky it’s not James Ward-Prowse and they’re thinking ‘ah, we’re okay’.

“But there’s a gap between the wall and the charger and the man on the end of the wall moves.

The Seasiders pushed Southampton all the way during their even FA Cup clash

“However, the keeper as well has to hold his ground. If he does that, the ball goes into his midriff. He thinks it’s going over the wall and he gambles.

“James Husband in the wall gambles as well…it’s just wrong. He (McCarthy) will be angry about that.”

Dublin added: “What he will do is go straight to the training ground and he’ll correct the mistakes they made.