Gillingham v Blackpool injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts for FA Cup tie

Blackpool take on mid-table League Two side Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

Blackpool hope to avoid an upset when they travel to the Priestfield Stadium to play Gillingham in the Emirates FA Cup first round.

The two sides meet for the first time in over three years. Gillingham were a League One club until their relegation in 2022, and since then they've been battling trying to get promoted.

The Gills come in to the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Swindon Town. It's left Mark Bonner's men 11th in the current league standings where they are two points off the play-offs and six off the automatic places.

Blackpool played on Monday night and drew 2-2 with Wigan Athletic having trailed by two goals. Two own goals from Jason Kerr and Will Aimson gave the Seasiders a point at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have had two days less to recover from their last match than Gillingham, so it will be interesting to see whether that will be in a factor in the match. Here's the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

Blackpool team news

Elkan Baggott is close to making a return to action after spending the last few months on the sidelines. He trained on Thursday, and they're targeting next Wednesday's EFL Trophy match as a possible date for his return.

CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, and James Husband are Blackpool’s other absentees. All three players are said to be ‘coming along well’ according to first-team coach Stephen Dobbie.

Hamilton has been missing through a thigh injury since the last international break. Norburn hasn't played much under new boss Steve Bruce after sustaining a hamstring problem in his first game.

Albie Morgan missed the game against Wigan Athletic due to illness. Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury in February and is still expected to be sidelined for the next two to three months.

Out: Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, and James Husband. Doubt: Albie Morgan

Gillingham team news

Bradley Dack is sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Robbie McKenzie and George Lapslie are both doubts but Glenn Morris could return to the squad.

Aaron Rowe has a hamstring injury and is out for at least a week to a fortnight, whilst Elliott Nevitt won't play any part.

Out: Bradley Dack, Aaron Rowe, and Elliott Nevitt. Doubt: Robbie McKenzie, George Lapslie, and Glenn Morris.