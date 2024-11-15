Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states it’s important for Blackpool to keep doing the basic well as they look to rebuild confidence.

The Seasiders are currently on a six-game winless run in League One, with their last victory in England’s third tier coming back in September.

Northampton Town visit Bloomfield Road this Saturday, with the Blackpool boss hopeful his side can turn things around.

“We have to get the show back on the road,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got an important five or six games coming up before Christmas, and then we’ve got a really tough run. They’re coming thick and fast again.

“We’ve proven that on our day we can be a match for anybody, but you need a level of consistency to stay there, and that’s what we’ve got to thrive to do.

“It’s a waste of time winning four or five then losing four or five, so we have to put a run together to see if we can get back on track.

“When you don’t get wins, confidence can drain away, that's for sure. If you could have a bottle of it then it’d be great. You have to dig deep and do the basics well, and that’s all part of being a professional footballer.

“It’s a difficult profession, and when you’re not confident it’s very difficult. That’s when your own mental toughness comes in to get through it and get on with it.

“We’ve had a few key injuries to players who were playing very well. If you take big players away from any team then it becomes a bit of a struggle, and we’ve had that.

“We’re getting close to the team I picked when I walked through the door, and there’s been others who have knocked on the door to grab a chance.”