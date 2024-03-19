Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Gary Rowett is to take up the reins of former club Birmingham City according to various reports. The 50-year-old is to be drafted in as interim boss of the Championship strugglers until the end of the season.

Blues' current boss Tony Mowbray has been afforded a period of absence whilst he recovers from an illness. His assistant manager Mark Venus was placed in interim charge but has been unable to register a victory and now they find themselves firmly involved in a relegation battle.

It has now been decided according to the likes of the Mirror and the Telegraph that the best course of action is to draft in Rowett until the end of the current campaign. He will either take on the role as interim head coach or consultant.

The 50-year-old will inherit a side that is outside of the Championship relegation places on goal difference. They are winless in their last six matches, picking up just one point from a possible 18.

Birmingham have former Blackpool attacker Keshi Anderson on their books. The 28-year-old joined them in the summer and in recent weeks has seen his playing time limited with no match day squad appearance since mid-February. He signed a one-year deal at the West Midlands club but his future is far from certain, though Birmingham do have an option to extend his stay by one-year.

Rowett played for the Seasiders back in 1995 after joining on loan from Everton. He played 17 times for Blackpool in the Second Division, playing under Sam Allardyce, in a campaign in which the Tangerines finished mid-table. His performances at Blackpool would see him earn a move to Derby County, where he won promotion to the Premier League.

