Robert Earnshaw made just one appearance for the Seasiders

On this day in 2014, Blackpool were hoping to sign Rob Earnshaw - while another new face was also earmarked to join the Wales international through the door at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Seasiders’ game against Huddersfield.

The 32-year-old striker had been training with the Seasiders with a view to signing until the end of the season. He left Major League Soccer side Toronto FC in January 2014, after scoring eight goals in 23 appearances for the Canadian club.

At the time, it was hoped a move for Earnshaw would bring much-needed experience to Bloomfield Road, having scored more than 200 league goals for the likes of Cardiff, West Brom and Nottingham Forest. "Hopefully there will be players in for tomorrow's game," then caretaker boss Barry Ferguson told the Blackpool Gazette.

"I'll be definitely looking to do some business, more than one, too. I just need to be nice to my chairman and see if I can get one, maybe two over the line."

The would-be signing would represent a u-turn for Ferguson who said two weeks previous that he wouldn't be adding to his squad, who sat 18th in the Championship and had experienced just one win in 19 league games. But he explained new faces were what everyone needed at the time.

He said: "I just think we need a wee boost, and I have quite a lot of players in mind. Hopefully I can get a few done, but it's a hard time to get players in, it really is. At this stage of the season a lot of clubs want to keep hold of their players in case of injuries. The players I want will definitely boost the squad. But I have a few in mind and hopefully I can get them over the line."

Blackpool were after extra firepower after Steven Davies was ruled out for the rest of the season. The former Bristol City man had endured a frustrating campaign and required an operation which made him unavailable for the remaining 10 games of the season

Ferguson added: "I've only got one physical presence up front, I need two. Steven Davies has got a groin problem. I don't really know the details, but he'll probably need to go in for an operation now."

Earnshaw signed a deal until the end of the season and made his Seasiders debut as a 70th-minute substitute against Bolton on March 25, 2014. But that 20-minute run-out was all Blackpool fans saw of the front man. He was an unused sub in the Seasiders’ next two games, while he failed to make a match-day squad for the remainder of the season.

Blackpool finished the 2013-14 season 20th in the Championship table - two points above the relegation zone.

