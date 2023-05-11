Gary Bowyer releases statement on abrupt Dundee departure amid surprise Blackpool links
Gary Bowyer admits he’s “saddened” and “disappointed” not to be given the chance to lead Dundee into the SPL next season.
It comes after the former Blackpool boss, who has incorrectly been linked with a surprise return to Bloomfield Road, made an abrupt departure from Dens Park only five days on from clinching the Scottish Championship league title.
In a statement released via the League Managers’ Association (LMA), the 51-year-old spoke of his sadness at moving on.
"Firstly, may I take this opportunity to say what a huge honour and a privilege it has been to be manager of Dundee Football Club. Thank you to Tim Keyes the chairman and the rest of the board,” he said.
"I am saddened and disappointed not to have the chance to lead the team in the Scottish Premiership next season. I have loved my time at Dundee and was excited at the prospect of breaking into the top six.
"I will miss living in ‘the ferry’ and Scotland, which is such a beautiful country.
"Winning the Championship last Friday was an incredible night and to also be named Championship manager of the season was very humbling.
"I undoubtedly share both achievements with my staff and players who worked hard and showed great skill and determination to achieve promotion at the first time of asking.”
Bowyer added: "Finally to the magnificent supporters, wow, wow, wow.
"The celebrations on Friday night, the civic reception at the weekend and the reception you gave me on the awards evening will live with me forever.
"From day one you took me in and we built a special relationship. Your passion for your team is incredible, please continue to give that support to those players in dark blue.
"I will miss celebrating with you all at the end of the games.
"Thank you for the memories, it’s been an unbelievable season."
Earlier today, Football Insider claimed Bowyer had agreed to return to Bloomfield Road to become Blackpool’s new boss, with an announcement “imminent”.
But The Gazette understands there has been no contact between the two parties and the 51-year-old is not under consideration for the vacancy.