The truth about Gary Bowyer's potential return to Blackpool amid reports he's got the job

Football Insider claims the Seasiders have moved quickly to agree terms with their former boss, who only yesterday departed Scottish side Dundee.

They add that an announcement is “imminent”.

But The Gazette understands there has been no contact between the two parties and the 51-year-old is not under consideration for the vacancy.

In any case, a new head coach is unlikely to be appointed until a sporting director is put in place.

Bowyer departed Dundee on Wednesday just five days on from clinching the Scottish Championship title with a dramatic 5-3 win against their promotion rivals Queen’s Park.

“Dundee Football Club can confirm the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr,” the club said in a statement.

Reports linking Bowyer with a surprise return to Bloomfield Road are understood to be wide of the mark

“Gary helped the club achieve its objective of an immediate return to the Premiership and we are grateful to him for leading us to automatic promotion.

“Now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer of work in the transfer market and on the training ground, to ensure the first-team squad is ready to compete in the Premiership and remain in the top division.”

Bowyer is the odds on favourite for the Blackpool gig ahead of Graham Alexander, Joey Barton, Pete Wild and Stephen Dobbie, who won three of his six games as interim boss.

Bowyer, who was on a rolling contract at Dens Park, recently opened up about the challenges of working away from his base in the north west of England.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound on Saturday, Bowyer said: “It was a family choice, I was out of work, wrongly in my opinion from Salford.

“That’s football and this opportunity came along. I knew about the area because I brought Blackpool up there three years running. I loved coming up here.

“Listen, I’ve got a young, little lad, he’ll be three in July and a young granddaughter, she’ll be four in July, Matilda. Being away from those two more than anybody else really has been tough.