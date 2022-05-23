‘Game changer’: Norwich City offer their support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels

Dean Smith’s squad donned black t-shirts with the words “game changer” written in colours of the rainbow, the symbol of the LQBTQ+ community.

“Jake Daniels. Norwich City are with you,” was also emblazoned on the front of the t-shirt.

Norwich players wore the shirts during the warm-up at Carrow Road on Sunday before their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.

It comes after the 17-year-old became the first active gay male footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990, following an interview with Sky Sports last week.

Before coming out, Daniels spoke to Matt Morton - player-manager of Norfolk-based non-league side Thetford Town.

Norwich's Teemu Pukki wearing the t-shirt during the warm-up

Morton, who came out as gay in 2019, was one of the highest-profile active footballers in the English game to come out when he did - with Thetford playing at step nine of the football pyramid.

In a tweet, he referred to Daniels as his little brother and said he was "so proud" of him.

He told BBC Radio Norfolk that he had spoken to the Blackpool player before he announced the news on Monday and that they had been talking "almost daily" since the beginning of the year.

"He was determined right from the start that he wanted to come out at some point,” Morton said.