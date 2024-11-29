Blackpool are set to be without Hayden Coulson for their upcoming run of fixtures.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender was forced off in the second half of the Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers with a quad problem last weekend.

Following this, he was unavailable for the midweek trip to the Memorial Stadium, as Steve Bruce’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers to end an eight-game winless run in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Coulson, his spell on the sidelines is set to last for the next couple of weeks, starting with Blackpool’s FA Cup second round tie against Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon and Wednesday night’s league meeting away to Shrewsbury Town.

“Unfortunately he’s not going to make the weekend, it’s a muscle injury so I think it’ll be another 10 days to two weeks before we see him back on the grass,” Bruce said.

“It’s a difficult one for him, because I believe even last year he couldn’t get up and running, and got injured just as he was doing well. He keeps picking up these niggles, which is frustrating for everyone concerned.

“It’s a major concern for us because he’s got a history of it, so let’s hope we can improve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got lots of left backs, we’re well stocked in that position. It was good to see Dom Thompson get a chance the other day - I’m delighted how he grasped it. He trains every day as if it’s last, so I’m pleased he got some sort of look in.

Coulson made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Middlesbrough in the summer, after impressing while on loan in the second half of the last campaign.

So far this season, he has featured 19 times in all competitions. After initially breaking into Bruce’s starting XI at the end of September, his progress was disrupted by a brief spell on the sidelines following an impressive couple of performances.

An extended run in the team at left back did come after the October international break, with an injury to James Husband leaving the position up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Tuesday night’s victory over Bristol Rovers, Bruce states there’s no fresh injury concerns for this weekend’s meeting with Birmingham City.

“Thankfully we’re unscathed - which is the first time I’ve said this for a few weeks,” he added.

“It’s been very difficult, we’ve changed formation and personnel because of it. To be brutally honest, we haven’t been able to cope, but when you’re getting seven or eight, then it does become difficult for everyone concerned.”