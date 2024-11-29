Birmingham City handed news on 10-goal striker ahead of Blackpool FA Cup clash

Chris Davies (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Birmingham City have no concerns over striker Jay Stansfield for their FA Cup tie away to Blackpool this weekend.

The two teams go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), and will have their sights set on a place in the third round - where clubs from the Premier League and the Championship will enter the competition.

Stansfield has been a key man for the Blues this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old made the permanent move to St Andrew’s for more than £15million following a successful loan spell in the midlands last year.

During the Blues’ 2-0 victory away to Exeter City on Tuesday night, the forward looked uncomfortable as he left the pitch as a 95th minute substitute, but Birmingham Live report he remains fit to take on the Seasiders, with the problem at St James Park confirmed as cramp.

While Stansfield will be available, Chris Davies will be without a number of other players.

Emil Hansson, Scott Wright and Alfons Sampsted all remain on the sidelines for Sunday’s game, but could be back in time to face the Seasiders when the two meet again at the end of December in League One.

“Hansson will be back in training within weeks, Scott Wright the same and Sampsted the same - he'll be away for a few weeks as he picked up an injury on international duty," Davies told Birmingham Live.

“They're not with us yet. I'd hope to have them back before Christmas. They're not long-term things but they're going to take a bit more time.

“Everyone else has recovered well. We had a long journey back from Exeter, got back late so we had a rest day on Wednesday and then they have been back in to review the game, train and start preparing for our next game. They're in good spirits, encouraged by the performance and result. They're in good shape.”