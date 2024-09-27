Fortunes of out on loan Blackpool defender as teammate joins him at non-league club
The 22-year-old has joined the Wings on a short-term deal until January, as he looks to pick up more game time.
Lankshear joined the Seasiders from St Albans City back in 2022, and made his senior debut for the club at the conclusion of his first season at Bloomfield Road.
Since then, he had to wait until earlier this month for his next first-team appearance, which came in the EFL Trophy tie against Crewe Alexandra.
Prior to his recent move to Park View Road, the fullback had also spent time out on loan last year, featuring once for Dorking Wanderers.
Lankshear will have a familiar face with him at Welling, with fellow Blackpool defender Kwaku Donkor already with the Wings.
Since making the three-month loan move at the start of the current campaign, the 19-year-old has only managed three appearances in National League South for Rod Stringer’s side.
His most recent outing came last Saturday in a 6-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.
Welling have only managed 10 points from their opening eight games this season, and currently sit 18th in the table, which is one place below where they finished last term.
Lankshear will have to wait until the Wings’ meeting with Weston-super-Mare on October 5 to make his debut for the London club, with a free weekend coming up following their elimination from the FA Cup in the second qualifying round.
