Former consultant to Blackpool's interim board leaves Peterborough United after being handed ban

A former consultant to Blackpool’s interim board has left his role as CEO of League One side Peterborough United and been issued a ban following an EFL investigation.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Blackpool next manager odds: Ex-QPR, Birmingham City & Oxford United men in the ...

David Paton was suspended by Posh in September 2022 after the London Road outfit were charged by the FA relating to the owners’ and directors’ test following his appointment in January of that year.

Following a “full and comprehensive” investigation, the EFL found Posh failed to declare Paton as a “relevant person” as per the requirement of their regulations.

It was also found Paton was allowed to act as a “relevant person” despite being subject to a disqualifying condition.

According to the EFL, a “relevant person” is defined as: any individual person operating the powers that are usually associated with the powers of a director of a company.

As a result, Peterborough have been handed a three-point deduction which will be suspended until December 31, 2023. They’ve also been fined £50,000.

Paton has also been banned from being a “relevant person” for a period of two years, effective from May 19, 2022.

Paton worked as a consultant to Blackpool's interim board. Picture: Blackpool FCPaton worked as a consultant to Blackpool's interim board. Picture: Blackpool FC
Paton briefly worked as a consultant at Bloomfield Road during the period after the club came out of receivership in 2019, which brought about the end of the Oyston regime.

He was brought in by then managing director Ben Hatton and oversaw a number of commercial deals before the club was eventually sold to Simon Sadler.

Paton had no involvement at the club once Sadler completed his takeover.

Posh said in a statement: “The club regrets the oversight that led to our failure to comply with rules 2.5.1, 2.6 and 4.4 and we sincerely apologise to the EFL.

“We have implemented a rigorous set of procedures to ensure that such breaches do not occur in the future.

“We thank the EFL for completing its investigation in a thoroughly transparent and professional manner.

“The club can also announce that Mr David Paton has left the role of chief executive officer by mutual consent, effective immediately. We wish David well for the future.

“The club will be announcing plans for the role of chief executive officer in due course.”

