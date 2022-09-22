Former member of Blackpool's interim board suspended as CEO of Peterborough United after FA charge

David Paton has been forced to step down from his role at London Road pending an investigation by the EFL.

It comes after the Posh were hit with an FA charge relating to the owners’ and directors’ test following Paton’s appointment as CEO in January 2022.

Paton briefly worked as a consultant at Bloomfield Road during the period after the club came out of receivership in 2019, which brought about the end of the Oyston regime.

He was brought in by then managing director Ben Hatton and oversaw a number of commercial deals before the club was eventually sold to Simon Sadler later that summer.

Paton had no involvement at Bloomfield Road once Sadler completed his takeover.

“Peterborough United can confirm it has been charged by the EFL for breaching regulations 2.5 & 2.6 of the owners and directors’ test submission, in respect of the appointment of David Paton to the role of chief executive officer at the club in January 2022,” Posh said in a statement.

David Paton, left, worked as a consultant to Blackpool's interim board

“Mr Paton has been suspended from his role as chief executive officer, pending the conclusion of an EFL investigation into these matters.

“The club has cooperated fully with the EFL in its investigation. None of the owners of the club have been charged with any breaches.

“Whilst the EFL investigation remains on-going, Leighton Mitchell has been appointed as interim chief executive officer of the club.

“The club will provide a further update as soon as it is able to do so, once it has had further dialogue with the EFL and its lawyers.”

According to our sister paper the Peterborough Telegraph, Paton hasn’t been seen around London Road in months.

According to rule 2.5.1, someone wanting to become a “relevant person” at a football club must submit a duly-completed declaration to the EFL.