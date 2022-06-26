Former candidate for Blackpool job appointed interim boss of Derby County

The 37-year-old reached the final two for Blackpool’s head coach vacancy, but the club opted to go with Michael Appleton.

Contrary to reports at the time of Appleton’s appointment, Rosenior was never offered the job and certainly didn’t turn it down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosenior, who had been assistant at Pride Park, now takes temporary charge following Wayne Rooney’s surprise decision to step down from the number one role.

“Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Derby County’s interim manager,” the Rams said in a statement.

“Derby’s players will return to Moor Farm training ground on Monday morning to start pre-season training and Rosenior will head up preparations for the upcoming 2022/23 League One campaign.

“Rosenior, 37, will be supported by the existing first-team backroom staff.

Rosenior came down to the final two for the Blackpool job

“Rosenior has spent the last three years on Derby’s coaching team, initially as specialist first-team coach before stepping up to be assistant manager to former manager Wayne Rooney midway through the 2020/21 campaign.”

Derby remain in administration, but Clowes Developments - headed up by David Clowes - have now been given preferred bidder status.

Clowes has already bought the company that owns Pride Park Stadium from former Rams owner Mel Morris and has submitted a bid to buy the club. He has also provided funds to get the club through to the start of the new season.

The club’s administrators said: “The joint administrators are delighted to confirm that they have formally accepted Clowes’ offer to acquire Derby County out of administration.