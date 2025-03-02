Kyle Joseph has detailed the differences between League One and the Championship since his £2.5m departure from Blackpool in January. | Getty Images

Kyle Joseph has outlined the major difference between League One and the Championship following his January switch to Hull.

The striker completed a £2.5m switch from Blackpool to the MKM Stadium in January after an impressive first-half of the campaign at Bloomfield Road.

The 23-year-old netted eight goals in 24 League One appearances for the Tangerines before making the step-up to the second tier with the Tigers, where he penned a three-and-a-half year deal.

Since his January switch, Joseph is yet to find the back of the net in any of his opening six league games under Rueben Selles, four of which have come from the starting XI.

Although the former Swansea man is yet to get his name on the scoresheet, the front man has featured against Burnley and Sheffield United, both of which played in the Premier League last season.

And the difference in facilities between the Championship and League One is something Joseph believes is a major difference but will prove vital in his development as he continues to adjust to life in Hull.

Speaking to Hull Live, the striker said: ‘I'm loving it. It's been really good, a lot different in terms of the training and stuff like that, but I'm really, really loving it. It's a different role that I'm playing. I'm used to playing in a two at Blackpool and not playing it as a single nine, but no, I'm really loving it.

‘I'm learning on the job, learning every day in training and I think that's the main thing for me is that I want to learn, I want to get better, I want to improve, and even nights like tonight will help me improve in the future.

‘For me, I'm ambitious. I obviously want to play as high as I can, and I think, you know, to come in and obviously start two games against two teams in the Premier League last year. It's really good for me, and you know, it's nights like tonight where I learn a lot about myself, how to apply myself in terms of where I am on the pitch, how it can be a problem for teams, so it's been really good.

‘It's a lot different to being in League One. I think your day-to-day life changes a lot. You've really look after yourself, and I do anyway, I look after myself, I pride myself on it. I think it's more facilities-wise. In League One you've got some teams which haven't really got the facilities for you to live your life as how you'd want to, whereas in the Championship you've got a lot more teams with the facilities where you can look after yourself better off the pitch and stuff like that.

‘I think that's something which I really pride myself on, taking care of myself off the pitch because the stuff you do off the pitch is going to help you out on the pitch.’