Former Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall issues apology after swearing at Scunthorpe United fans

The incident occurred after the 25-year-old missed a chance during the second-half of Scunthorpe’s 1-1 draw against Hartlepool United.

After the miss, Nuttall was spotted swearing at the home crowd before immediately being hauled off the pitch by manager Keith Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the player, who made the switch to Glanford Park from Blackpool during the January transfer window, has issued an apology on social media.

It follows a nightmare campaign for the Iron, who have been relegated from League Two - ending the club’s 72-year spell in the Football League.

“I would like to wholeheartedly apologise to all supporters of Scunthorpe United for my actions during Saturday's game,” Nuttall wrote on Twitter.

“It's been a frustrating and disappointing period for everyone at the club, including myself on a personal level since arriving here in January, and while this cannot be used to condone my actions or be used as an excuse, I let my frustration levels get the better of me - something I completely regret.”

Nuttall has taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions

The former Blackburn Rovers forward has made 15 appearances since making the move to North Lincolnshire, scoring just twice.

Nuttall added: “I have been grateful for all the support from the fans, the staff and my teammates since arriving at this football club and I am in a privileged position to be a professional footballer for Scunthorpe United and should not have compromised that with my actions.

“I know my actions from this point going forward will speak louder than my words and I will do everything I possibly can to make it up to the Iron supporters.”

Scunthorpe have yet to comment on the incident.

Nuttall signed for Blackpool in August 2019 for an undisclosed fee from Lancashire rivals Blackburn.

But he endured a torrid spell at Bloomfield Road, scoring just four goals in 34 appearances for the club.