Former Blackpool favourite is a man in demand as he seeks international selection

He made 40 appearances, scoring seven times, but missed the play-off final with a hamstring injury.

Kaikai has now recovered from that knock and the London-born attacker is hoping to earn his first international cap for Sierra Leone, ahead of a move for the upcoming campaign.

Sullay Kaikai was released by Blackpool at the end of the season

Kaikai, who qualifies for Sierra Leone through his parents, is available for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on June 14.

Sierra Leone will qualify for the competition for the first time in 25 years with a win, but Benin only need to draw to be sure of qualification for the finals, which are held in Cameroon in 2022.

“I feel like the timing is right now,” Kaikai told BBC Sport Africa, discussing his call-up.

“I was undecided a few years ago because I wasn’t a first-team regular.

“I said I wanted to establish myself, to become a first-team regular, and then try for the national team.

“So I feel like now, I’m in the position to do that. I have been playing for a solid two years now regularly as a starter so I feel like now is the right time.

“I’m at a good age, I have been looking forward to it, but it’s just about the timing. I feel like the timing is right now.

“For about a good three to four years I have been following the national team.

“I have been following one of the pages that keeps me updated on the national team and players that are playing for the national team, and how they’re doing in their respective countries where they’re playing their club football.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut. It’ll be a dream come true to play for your country.

“The more players that can come and play for the national team, the better.

“You know we need to make the national team stronger so that we can start qualifying regularly for this kind of tournament, so I hope I can make an impact.”