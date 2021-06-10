Big Blackpool FC survey - Have your say on Seasiders' memorable promotion, standout moments, Championship return and summer recruitment
Blackpool will line up in the Championship next season after a six-year absence.
Read More
It follows a memorable promotion from the third tier, where Neil Critchley's men recovered from a disastrous start to finish in third and reach the League One play-off final.
The Seasiders overcame Oxford United over their two-legged semi-final before seeing off Lincoln City in the Wembley showpiece.
Kenny Dougall was the unlikely hero as Pool beat Michael Appleton's men 2-1.
Today, we launch our big Blackpool FC survey to get your views on the standout topics from this season.
The survey covers a variety of subjects and issues, varying from Neil Critchley, standout wins and the main factor behind Pool's turnaround in form.
Having lost six of their opening nine league games, the Seasiders recovered in hugely impressive style, collecting more points than any other side from the end of October onwards.
But what was the main reason for that? Well now you can have your say with our survey.
Ahead of the club's return to the Championship, where do Pool need to strengthen and how confident are you of another strong campaign?
Off the pitch, meanwhile, what should the club be prioritising? All of these topics are up for debate.
Our survey will run over the course of the next couple of weeks and we’ll publish the results in full.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here