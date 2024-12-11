Former Blackpool left-back Calum Macdonald | Getty Images

Former Blackpool defender Calum Macdonald will be allowed to leave League One rivals Mansfield during the January transfer window.

Stags boss Nigel Clough has admitted the left-back, along with Tom Nichols and George Williams, is free to leave the One Call Stadium next month in search of regular game time.

MacDonald, who featured 19 times for the Seasiders, has played just four times this season. The 26-year-old’s minutes on the pitch have been limited after failing to make Clough’s official squad for the 2024-25 campaign.

That’s left him unavailable for league games until January, with Mansfield’s involvement in this term’s EFL Trophy the only route MacDonald had of featuring for the first team - a competition they exited following the completion of the group stages.

Macdonald registered 20 appearances for the Stags last season as they secured promotion to League One. Yet he’s found himself down the pecking order this term, with Clough calling upon the likes of Frazer Blake-Tracy and Stephen McLaughlin to operate down the left-hand side.

Signed by Simon Grayson from Derby County in the summer of 2019, Macdonald made 19 first-team appearances during his first season at Bloomfield Road. However, he was allowed to join Tranmere on loan the following season, before being granted a permanent move in February 2021.

Stockport County and Bristol Rovers are other clubs Macdonald has played for since his Blackpool exit.