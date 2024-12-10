Blackpool defender Andy Lyons

Blackpool fans have been provided with a welcome injury boost.

Defender Andy Lyons is ‘getting stronger by the day’ - according to the club - as he closes in on his Seasiders return.

The Irishman has been out of action since February 27, when he suffered an ACL injury during the 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Nine months out is the expected recovery timeframe for anyone unfortunate to pick up such a devastating blow. But it appears the former Shamrock Rovers man is nearing a Bloomfield Road comeback as he steps up his fitness.

A club post on X, formely Twitter, shows the 24-year-old kitted out in his Blackpool training gear and competing for an aerial ball - which suggests his return is not too far away. An assumption helped by the club’s own words - ‘getting stringer by the day’.

No date for Lyons’ comeback has been made public, but the Irishman’s impendng first game back will no doubt provide both him and the team with a welcome lift as the team approaches the busy festive fixtures. Blackpool face both Wrexham and Birmingham over the holiday period, before taking one League One leaders Wycombe early in the new year.

Since joining from Rovers in 2022 for a reported £300,000, the County Kildare ace has featured 44 times for the club, registering six goals and two assists.