Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer leaves Dundee days after clinching title

The 51-year-old held talks with the Dundee hierarchy on Tuesday to discuss the club’s future ahead of their return to the SPL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following those discussions, it’s now been announced that Bowyer, who opened up on the challenges of being away from his young family north of the border after promotion, will depart Dens Park.

“Dundee Football Club can confirm the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr,” the club said in a statement.

“Gary helped the club achieve its objective of an immediate return to the Premiership and we are grateful to him for leading us to automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer of work in the transfer market and on the training ground, to ensure the first-team squad is ready to compete in the Premiership and remain in the top division.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowyer was also linked with a shock return to Bloomfield Road over the weekend after temporarily flying to the top of the bookies’ odds.

Bowyer was linked with a surprise return to Bloomfield Road but it's understood there's been no contact

He’s now third favourite at 4/1 behind interim boss Stephen Dobbie, who now leads the way, and Barrow’s Pete Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette understands, however, there has been no contact between Bowyer and the club.

Bowyer, who was on a rolling contract at Dens Park, recently opened up about the challenges of working away from his base in the north west of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Sportsound on Saturday, Bowyer said: “It was a family choice, I was out of work, wrongly in my opinion from Salford.

“That’s football and this opportunity came along. I knew about the area because I brought Blackpool up there three years running. I loved coming up here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Listen, I’ve got a young, little lad, he’ll be three in July and a young granddaughter, she’ll be four in July, Matilda. Being away from those two more than anybody else really has been tough.