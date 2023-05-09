Gary Bowyer linked with shock Blackpool return as Huddersfield Town man enters the frame

It comes as the former Blackpool boss has entered the betting for a surprise return to Bloomfield Road.

Despite clinching the title on Friday night with a remarkable 5-3 win against promotion rivals Queen’s Park, Bowyer is set for imminent crunch talks with Dundee’s hierarchy according to reports north of the border.

Bowyer, who is on a rolling contract at Dens Park, recently opened up about the challenges of working away from his base in the north west of England.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound on Saturday, Bowyer said: “It was a family choice, I was out of work, wrongly in my opinion from Salford.

“That’s football and this opportunity came along. I knew about the area because I brought Blackpool up there three years running. I loved coming up here.

Bowyer is due to hold talks with Dundee's hierarchy about his future

“Listen, I’ve got a young, little lad, he’ll be three in July and a young granddaughter, she’ll be four in July, Matilda. Being away from those two more than anybody else really has been tough.

“They are the choices we make in life and you have to get on with it. Friday night was special for them, the whole family and I’m really proud.”

Bowyer wasn’t the only new name to enter the frame over the weekend, with reports suggesting Huddersfield Town assistant Narcis Pelach has been interviewed for the role.

The 34-year-old Spaniard previously worked alongside Carlos Corberan at the John Smith’s Stadium and has also led the Terriers as interim boss.

Charlie Adam, Graham Alexander, Neil Critchley, Leam Richardson, Richie Wellens and Pete Wild have also been mentioned.

While the Seasiders are keen to make a swift appointment, a new man is unlikely to be installed until a sporting director is put in place.