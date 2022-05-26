Former Blackpool and Reading defender released by non-league club just four months after joining

The 23-year-old had his contract cancelled by mutual consent by Blackpool in January to free him up to join Barnet on a free transfer.

Howe made 18 appearances for the Bees, but the National League outfit have now opted to part ways with the right-back.

It caps off a nightmare couple of years for Howe, who failed to make a single league appearance for the Seasiders during his two-year stay at Bloomfield Road.

The defender penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the time, meaning his contract was due to run out at the end of this season - although the club did have the option to extend by a further 12 months.

But having made just two cup appearances during his failed spell on the Fylde coast, the two parties came to an amicable early agreement to allow him to play elsewhere.

Howe failed to make a league appearance for the Seasiders

Prior to his move to Barnet, Howe’s last competitive appearance came in May 2021 for Scunthorpe United, where he made 12 appearances during a brief loan stint.