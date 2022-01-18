Teddy Howe's nightmare spell at Blackpool mercifully brought to an early end

The defender, who failed to make a single league appearance for the club, has agreed to have his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

It’s understood the 23-year-old has another move lined up.

The right-back joined Blackpool on deadline day in January 2020 after impressing former boss Simon Grayson during two FA Cup outings against the Seasiders for Reading.

The defender penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the time, meaning his contract was due to run out at the end of the current season - although the club did have the option to extend by a further 12 months.

But having made just two EFL Trophy appearances during his failed spell on the Fylde coast, the two parties have come to an amicable early agreement.

Howe’s last competitive appearance came in May 2021 for Scunthorpe United, where he made 12 appearances during a brief loan stint.

The defender wasn’t even registered in Blackpool’s 25-man squad this season alongside the likes of Oliver Sarkic and Joe Nuttall, who the club will also hope to move on this month.

Speaking last week, head coach Neil Critchley dropped a major hint that Nuttall would depart the club during the January transfer window.

The striker, who hasn’t played a game for the Seasiders since September 2020, is out of contract in the summer, although the club do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

Providing a rare update on Nuttall’s situation, Critchley admitted the forward’s days on the Fylde coast are numbered.

“Joe knows where his future lies at this football club,” he said.

“We’re hopeful something can get sorted for him in January.”

In other transfer news, Blackpool have been linked with a surprise loan move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson.

Football Insider claims the Seasiders, Birmingham City, Bristol City, Millwall and QPR are all interested in a loan move for the 22-year-old centre-back.

However, Blackpool’s current priority is to strengthen their squad in the centre of midfield, where they’re currently light on numbers.