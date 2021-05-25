Former Blackpool and Lincoln hero Gary Taylor-Fletcher has play-off final dilemma

While the 39-year-old achieved great heights during his six-year stint on the Fylde coast, helping Pool reach the Premier League in 2010, it was at Sincil Bank where the ex-forward really got his career under way.

After struggling for game time at Leyton Orient, Taylor-Fletcher was brought to Lincoln in 2003 by Keith Alexander, who he had previously played for at non-league Northwich Victoria.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher celebrates scoring for Blackpool in the 2010 Championship play-off final

He instantly became a fans’ favourite with the Imps, departing two years later for Huddersfield Town after scoring 27 goals in 85 games and helping the club reach the League Two play-offs two seasons running.

And with two of his former sides set to battle it out for a place in the Championship, ‘GTF’ told The Gazette: “It’s two teams I have a lot of affection for.

“I featured in the play-offs for both teams. Unfortunately I didn’t win one with Lincoln but obviously that fantastic day with Blackpool, getting them up to the Premier League, was an unforgettable experience for myself, my family and the fans.

“It’s two clubs I have very fond memories of and probably the two clubs where I was happiest.

“Blackpool will have the incentive of getting back into the Championship but it’s going to be a tough game. Both teams are really going to go for it, so it should be a great game for the neutral.

“I have mixed emotions because it’s two clubs close to my heart. I couldn’t tell you who I want to go up more.”