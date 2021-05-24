Fans launch petition calling on government to make upcoming play-off finals 'test events' to allow more supporters to attend Wembley

Blackpool have been allocated 3,951 tickets for Sunday’s League One play-off final, due to the capacity being limited to 10,000 spectators in accordance with the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Lincoln City, meanwhile, have been allocated 3,879 tickets plus directors and hospitality.

An estimated further 2,000 tickets will go to sponsors, delegates and official dignitaries.

The 10,000 capacity limit also stands for the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea City and the League Two final, which sees Morecambe face Newport County.

Fans of all clubs involved in the finals have taken issue with the comparatively small allocation, given Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

The recent FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea was played in front of around 22,000 fans as part of a test event.

The petition, which, at the time of writing had reached just shy of 2,000 signatures, was launched by Brentford’s Supporters’ Trust.“This weekend sees the three EFL play-off finals at Wembley Stadium,” the petition states.

“Current Covid restrictions mean fewer than 4,000 tickets are available for fans of each club - in some cases this is an even lower capacity than the semi-finals at the clubs' own grounds.

“Test events have been held at several high-profile football matches, with the most recent - the FA Cup final - hosting a crowd of 21,000 at Wembley.

“We also note that this was one of the potential allowances that were to be made for the UEFA Champions League final, which would have been hosted at Wembley this weekend had an agreement with UEFA been reached.

“The EFL play-offs are some of the most important games in domestic football, with the Championship play-off final being well known as the 'richest game in football'.

“Money aside, these are incredibly important events for those involved, and as we have seen from the fallout from the European Super League, and reflected in the announcements of the Government's own Fan-Led Review, football needs fans.

“We call on the Government and the FA to allow the EFL play-off finals to be designated as test events with the same number of spectators as at the FA Cup final, reflecting their level of importance within our game.”

