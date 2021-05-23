Blackpool's League One play-off final tickets to go on sale on Monday - all the key details

The club has been allocated 3,951 tickets, due to the capacity being limited to 10,000 spectators in accordance with the government's Covid-19 restrictions.

Lincoln, meanwhile, have been allocated 3,879 tickets plus directors and hospitality.

An estimated further 2,000 tickets will go to sponsors, delegates and official dignitaries.

Blackpool's fans will be housed in the West end of the stadium for the final, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, May 30.

In a statement, the club said: "Tickets will be offered to season ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

"Based on season ticket holder sales to attend the play-off semi-final, second leg at home to Oxford United, the club hopes and expects that it will be able to satisfy demand from all of its approximate 4,000 season ticket holders, players and staff.

"Tickets will go on sale to current season ticket holders (one per holder) from 1pm on Monday (24 May) until 4pm on Wednesday (26 May). Tickets will be sold from the North Stand side of Wembley round to the South Stand.

"In line with social distancing requirements, a space will be left in between each seat sold.

"We have also taken up the opportunity to purchase 100 hospitality tickets in Club Wembley.

"The Club Wembley tickets will be available for sale to seasonal club partners and corporate clients, all of whom are to be contacted separately.

Tickets will be priced at:

Category 1 - £55 for adults and £27.50 for concessions (seniors 65+ and children 16 years and under)

Category 2 - £45 for adults and £22.50 for concessions (seniors 65+ and children 16 years and under)

Category 3 - £35 for adults and £17.50 for concessions (seniors 65+ and children 16 years and under)

For more information, visit the club's official website.Fans of both clubs have already raised concerns about the comparatively small allocation, given Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

The recent FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea was played in front of 22,000 fans as part of a test event, but only 10,000 supporters are permitted to attend the play-off finals.

Earlier today, Lincoln's chief executive Liam Scully issued an open letter to address concerns about the low ticket allocation.