Former Blackpool and Ipswich Town midfielder Grant Ward signs for League One club following his recent release

The 28-year-old made just two appearances in his second spell with the Seasiders having been signed on a free transfer back in October to help boost squad numbers amid an injury crisis.

Ward was even utilised as an emergency right-back in the game against Middlesbrough when Callum Connolly was suspended and Jordan Gabriel was out injured.

But since that 3-0 defeat to Michael Carrick’s side at the start of November, Ward has yet to make another appearance and has even failed to make the match-day squads in recent weeks.

Ward joins Bristol Rovers on a free transfer, although the League One side haven’t confirmed how long his contract is due to run for.

“I'm delighted to be here and I've joined at an exciting time for the club, with good things happening both on and off the pitch,” Ward said of his move.

The Gas currently sit 11th in the third tier, six points adrift of the play-off places.

Rovers manager and ex-Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton said: "Grant is a really good player with excellent experience at our level, having been promoted out of League One with Blackpool.

“We are delighted to have him with us and he will be a quality addition to our group."

Ward was initially released by Blackpool at the end of last season following an injury-hit campaign.

While the former Ipswich Town man continued to train with the Seasiders over the summer to help with his rehab, Appleton continued to rule out a return whenever probed about the midfielder’s situation.

However, the club made a U-turn in October when injuries forced their hand, with Ward arriving as a free agent outside the transfer window.

During his first spell with the club, Ward played a leading role as he helped Neil Critchley’s side achieve promotion via the League One play-offs during the 2020/21 campaign.